The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Niger State, Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago, has been declared winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in the State.

He was declared winner on Monday afternoon by the Returning Officer of the election, Prof. Clement Alawa, Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, after announcing the collated results.

Announcing the collated votes, he said the APC candidate scored 469,896 votes and won in 20 local government areas of the State as against candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kantigi, who garnered 387,476 votes and won in the remaining five local government areas of the State.

Details Latter…