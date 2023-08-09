JUST-IN: Armed Robbers Kill Gombe Islamic Cleric As State Govt Vows To Fish Out Killers

Armed robbers in the early hours of Wednesday killed an Islamic cleric in Gombe State, Sheikh Ibrahim Musa Albani Kuri, during a robbery incident.

The robbers, who stormed the residence of the cleric at Tabra community along Gombe Byepass Road in the state capital city to rob him of his belongings, consequently murdered him in the process.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Gombe State Police Command, Mahid Muazu Abubakar, the hoodlums, who carried weapons including knives and cutlasses murdered the deceased when he declined to give them money.

“We are aware of the case where four suspected robbers whose faces were covered with masks entered the house and requested money from him but he resisted and was overpowered by the masked men who stabbed him with a knife and cutlasses severally which resulted in his death.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Oqua Etim, has directed thorough investigation be carried out on the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the Police spokesman said while commenting on the incident.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed shock over the incident, saying the dastardly act has shaken the sense of security and prevailing peace the state had been enjoying.

The governor, in his condolence message, condemned the brutal murder of the religious preacher and assured of the government’s resolution to ensure the safety and security of the people of the state.

“We want to reassure the citizens of Gombe State that the government remains resolute in its efforts to uphold the safety and security of its people.

“We will continue to take comprehensive measures and apply the superiority of our force to clear and flush our criminals in any part of the state, as well as bring those responsible for this heinous crime to justice to prevent such incidents from recurring.

“The memory of Sheikh Ibrahim Albani Kuri will serve as a reminder that we must remain vigilant and steadfast in our pursuit of a society where everyone can live in peace and without fear.

“The entire state mourns the loss of this scholar and preacher whose teachings and guidance have touched the lives of countless Muslims,” the governor stated.