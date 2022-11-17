President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate removal of Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah as the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), barely six months in office.

Fadah, who was appointed Director-General of NYSC in May 2022, took over from Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim as the 19th person to hold the position.

NYSC director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, who confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP late Thursday night, could not disclose the reason for the sack.

However, reports suggest that the President ordered the removal of the director-general due to his incompetence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Fadah is said to have been asked to hand over to the most senior official within the NYSC.

The senior official who takes over from Fadah is expected to act as DG of the Corps pending the announcement of a new substantive DG.

When he took over as NYSC DG, Fadah promised to improve the security and welfare of Corps members; enhance staff welfare, and improve the gains of NYSC ventures.

Other areas listed in his plans included “Sustaining the digitisation of the operations of the scheme; and deepening NYSC’s impact on rural development through community development service.”