No fewer than 26 fishermen were shot dead in an attack by suspected Islamic State of the West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Gamborun Ngala, Ngala local government area of Borno State, security sources said.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the fishermen were killed on Wednesday while fishing and fetching firewood in Mukdolo village, located about 19 kilometers north of Dikwa town in the State.

Information obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region revealed that scores of the terrorists riding on motorcycles stormed the field and began shooting the fishermen sporadically.

The sources said that nine among the victims managed to fled with three of them with bullet wounds, while the rest were rounded up by the gunmen and were murdered.

The sources said, “They asked them to lay down. Thereafter, they used their fishing net and wrapped them before they started torturing them. After they became unconscious, they opened fire at them, killing them instantly.

The bodies of the 26 farmers were later recovered during search and rescue operation by troops who recieved the information from victims who fled the attack.

“The attack on civilians came one week after the troops of Operation Hadin Kai intercepted and killed one Commander of the terrorists and some of his fighters during a fighting patrol in Mukdolo village.

“The victims will be buried on Thursday,” the source added.