Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) have eliminated scores of insurgents from the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād Boko Haram faction.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the troops of 21 Army Armoured Brigade, Bama, Borno State, stormed the terrorists’ camp at Gazuwa village in Bama local government area of the State in the early hours of Tuesday.

This even as a soldier paid the supreme price during the fierce encounter with the terrorists.

According to intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad, which was made available to our correspondent, the surprise incursion led to the elimination of many terrorists.

The sources said, “We killed many of them across the water. Some of them tried to put up a fight but most of them were neutralised by the troops while others were forced to retreat.

“Large numbers of their dead bodies were seen floating the whole places.”

The sources, however, added that, “One soldier lost his life during the fierce ancounter.”

It could be recalled that the camp, which was renamed by the terrorists as “Gazuwa or Markas” (headquarters) from its former name of Gabchari, Mantari and Mallum Masari, haboured more than 3,000 fighters and their families from the Abubakar Shekau faction.