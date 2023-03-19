As the 2023 Kaduna State governorship election results were being collated on Sunday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan, has won in five local government areas out of the seven LGAs announced so far.

The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Uba Sani, is trailing behind by winning in two of the local government areas announced so far.

Results officially announced so far showed that the PDP won in Kaura, Kajuru, Makarfi, Sanga and Jaba local government areas, while the APC won in Giwa and Ikara local governments area.

The officially announced results are as follows:

1. Kaura LGA:

APC – 7,748

LP – 12,950

PDP – 15,108

2. Giwa LGA:

APC – 30,773

PDP – 28,869

3. Sanga LGA:

APC – 12,338

LP – 2,135

PDP – 13,119

4. Kajuru LGA:

APC – 8,271

LP – 1,773

PDP – 23,125

5. Jaba LGA:

APC – 7,564

LP – 2,871

PDP – 14,616

6. Makarfi LGA:

APC – 25,670

PDP – 26,128

7. Ikara LGA:

APC – 29066

PDP – 28,612