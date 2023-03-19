Results of the governorship election held in Sokoto State on Saturday, have started trickling in, with Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in early lead.

Results already declared at the collation centre were from Binji, Wurno, Yabo, Isa, Gwadabawa, Rabah, Tureta, Bodinga, Tangaza and Kware local government areas of the State.

Out of the results from 10 local government areas, Hon. Aliyu Sokoto of APC won eight LGAs of Binji, Wurno, Yabo, Gwadabawa, Rabah, Bodinga, Tangaza and Kware.

While governorship of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Malam Sa’idu Umar, recorded victory with minimal margin at Isa and Tureta local government areas only.

Results were being awaited from 13 more LGAs of the State.

Results at a glance.

1. Binji LGA

APC – 13,410

PDP – 11,078

2. Wurno LGA

APC – 17,350

PDP – 13,099

3. Yabo LGA

APC – 14,729

PDP – 12,014

4. Isa LGA

APC – 13,632

PDP – 15,117

5. Gwadabawa LGA

APC – 19,036

PDP – 16,652

6. Rabah LGA

APC – 12,759

PDP – 11,120

7. Tureta LGA

APC – 9,831

PDP – 10,045

8. Bodinga LGA

APC – 18,986

PDP – 16,440

9. Tangaza LGA

APC – 16,254

PDP – 9,705

10. Kware LGA

APC – 18,644

PDP – 18,161