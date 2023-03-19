Results of the governorship election held in Sokoto State on Saturday, have started trickling in, with Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in early lead.
Results already declared at the collation centre were from Binji, Wurno, Yabo, Isa, Gwadabawa, Rabah, Tureta, Bodinga, Tangaza and Kware local government areas of the State.
Out of the results from 10 local government areas, Hon. Aliyu Sokoto of APC won eight LGAs of Binji, Wurno, Yabo, Gwadabawa, Rabah, Bodinga, Tangaza and Kware.
While governorship of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Malam Sa’idu Umar, recorded victory with minimal margin at Isa and Tureta local government areas only.
Results were being awaited from 13 more LGAs of the State.
Results at a glance.
1. Binji LGA
APC – 13,410
PDP – 11,078
2. Wurno LGA
APC – 17,350
PDP – 13,099
3. Yabo LGA
APC – 14,729
PDP – 12,014
4. Isa LGA
APC – 13,632
PDP – 15,117
5. Gwadabawa LGA
APC – 19,036
PDP – 16,652
6. Rabah LGA
APC – 12,759
PDP – 11,120
7. Tureta LGA
APC – 9,831
PDP – 10,045
8. Bodinga LGA
APC – 18,986
PDP – 16,440
9. Tangaza LGA
APC – 16,254
PDP – 9,705
10. Kware LGA
APC – 18,644
PDP – 18,161