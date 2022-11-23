The Kaduna State Government has launched a Digital Sexual Offenders Register in its effort to stem the scourge of rape in the State.

Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, launched the digital register at the State’s Ministry of Justice, at an event attended by senior government officials, heads of security agencies and other stakeholders in the State.

In her remarks, Dr Balarabe said in September 2020, Governor Nasir El-Rufai signed the State Penal Code (Amended) Law, which provides stiffer punishment for rapists, and surgical castration for those convicted of raping children under the age of 14.

She said the State was taking further steps by launching the sexual offenders register to name, document and shame sexual offenders to deter others from engaging in the act.

The deputy governor added that the State Digital Sexual Offenders Database will be linked with the National Sexual Offenders Register domiciled with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The Sate government noted that, the launch makes Kaduna the 12th State in the federation to have Sexual Offenders Register that is accessible to the public.

The Register generally includes the offender’s name, address, physical appearance, and crime history.