As the governorship polls across the country beckons, the administrator of Jaba local government area and only female council boss in Kaduna State, Mrs Nita Byack George, has engaged in last minute move to rally support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Uba Sani.

Nita particularly implored women and youths in the state to come out en masse on Saturday and vote for Senator Uba Sani.

According to her, Uba Sani who represents Kaduna Central in the Senate would not only ensure continuity in governance but also make sure that it is all inclusive.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna, the council boss noted that Uba Sani has garnered the required political experience required to continue with Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s policies which are geared towards wriggling the state out of the political, economic and social morass it was enmeshed in before the current APC administration came on board in 2015.

Mrs George said, “Apart from the fact that Sen Uba Sani is the candidate of my party, the APC, he is someone I admire as a politician. I have seen him growing politically. Some politicians grow through the ranks while some start from a certain political level.

“Both are okay. However, there is that thin line of possibility that someone who has grown through the ranks would do better because he or she must have garnered diverse experiences along the way.

“In this case, he is that person who has grown with the requisite experience, and surrounded himself with persons of intellect. The vision he is coming up with will not be a problem forthwith.

“Again, as an administrator, I have been working with Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Sen Uba Sani is more of a mentee of Mr Governor. In that capacity, most of the things he (El-Rufai) has done should not be halted at any point.

“We need someone who can connect with that vision. He also has his own experience in development, especially as the chairman, Senate Committee on Banking and other Financial Institutions where he is making a lot of impact.”

“You see a female deputy governor and as well in acting capacity as governor in the North. You found commissioners who are women in key sectors like the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs, the Planning and Budget Commission, and several others holding key offices.

“This means the space is already there for women to grow. So, it behooves us as women not to see ourselves as weaker vessels we are called because that is not the reality but a perception of certain persons.

“So, all of these experiences on the part of the outgoing governor and the incoming governor, by the grace of God, will be handy to give Kaduna people across all strata a better dividend of democracy.

“I’m using this opportunity to call on women and more young persons to come into political space particularly to support Uba Sani because he is a candidate of a political party that is deliberate in the inclusion of women, young people, and persons with disability,” she said.