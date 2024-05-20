The Kano State Police Command has formally charged the Larabar Abasawa Mosque arsonist, Shafi’u Abubakar, with three-count charge bordering on vandalism, arson, and murder.

The charges were brought before the Shari’a Court of Justice in the Danbare area of Kano State on Monday.

Recall that on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Shafi’u set fire on a mosque in Larabar Abasawa village of Gezawa local government area of Kano State and locked the doors, trapping worshippers in a burning fire.

LEADERSHIP reports that about 17 persons lost their lives to the incident with others suffering various degrees of burns and currently receiving medical care at Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital in Kano.

Shafiu told Policemen after his arrest that he had attacked the mosque to get even with some of his family members who were praying in the mosque at the time for allegedly cheating out of a family inheritance sharing.

The State’s Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Haruna Isah Dederi, led the prosecution team. He was accompanied by Barristers M. Salisu Tahir, Umar Yakubu, Bello Isah Lawan, and Ibrahim Arif Garba.

The prosecution has stated their readiness to present comprehensive evidence against Shafi’u.

During the court session, Shafi’u Abubakar revealed that he did not have a legal representation. In response, the court mandated that a lawyer be provided for him. The charges of vandalism by setting fire on the mosque and causing life threatening injuries, and murder were read to the accused, to which he pleaded guilty to all the three.

Justice Halhalatu Kuza’i Zakariya adjourned the hearing to May 31, 2024, ordering that Shafi’u remains in custody until then.