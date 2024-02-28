An embattled Kano State based Tik Toker, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, arraigned by the state moral police known as ‘HISBAH’ over her alleged immoral contents on Tik Tok has rejected an injection ordered to be given to her by the Kano State Hospitals Management Board on Monday at Dawanau Psychiatric Hospital.

The popular Tik Toker had been accused of spreading nuisance in the society via her videos in which she rains insults, abuses on people and utters vulgar and obscene words, acts that are contrary to the Islamic laws in the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that the HISBAH board led by its commander Malam Aminu Daurawa in recent time invited her for counselling before she was later arrested and prosecuted for not stopping her ‘unwanted’ Tik Tok activities.

A court entertaining the case, gathered ordered the hospital management board to screen her for mental illness, a development that led to her transfer to the Dawanau Psychiatric Hospital, Kano which decided to give her psychiatric injection.

However, according to a report by Freedom Radio yesterday monitored by our correspondent in Gombe, Murja had refused to allow the doctors to inject her.

Also, in an interview with her lawyer, A. U Haji by the radio station, he said his client has the right to reject the injection because it might be unsafe for her.

Arguing further, he stated that the court ordered mental screening on her not injection, adding that ‘everyone has the right to know his health problem before given treatment’.

“The life of our client is under threat with that injection because that was not what the court ordered. She has the right to know her health problem if any first before receiving treatment,” he argued.