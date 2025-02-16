Reality TV star and comedian, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, better known as DeeOne, has revealed that he deliberately used his appearance on Nedu Wazobia’s ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast to expose social media critic, VeryDarkMan (VDM).

DeeOne disclosed this in an interview on TVC’s ‘Breakfast Show’ monitored by our correspondent.

He said that he had been studying VeryDarkMan for months and wanted to test his authenticity.

DeeOne said: “I planned the whole thing alone, but Nedu did not know, I used Nedu to get to VeryDarkMan, because If I had said it on social media, they would accuse me of trying to make money, but I needed a platform where I would be able to test that, because for 18 months I’ve been studying this guy and I wanted to know if he was real or does he just jump into conclusions and manipulate Nigerians?”

When asked if he now had answers to his questions about VDM, Deeone eplied, “It is clear, some things he gets right, but most times, he jumps to conclusions and then manipulates everybody and this is a clear example.”

He acknowledged that On Air Personality (OAP) Nedu was shocked by his revelation about VDM when he (DeeOne) was hosted on ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast recently and that their friendship was affected by the attendant controversy.

“Even Nedu was shocked, as he wouldn’t have agreed if I had told him about it because I know that if I told Nedu (privately), Nedu will tell him (VDM) because he is his friend and that was was why I felt bad and started appealing to people that ‘please don’t let Nedu lose his job because I planned everything’. I used Nedu as the hook to get the fish (VeryDarkMan), and it worked perfectly.

“And look at it today, he has been doing so many videos accusing people for nothing, so look at the pattern, I knew that if I was saying this on social media, it won’t carry much weight, but look at it today, Nigerians can see that this guy has his good sides but most of the times, he jumps into conclusion,” DeeOne stated.

Citing an example, Deeone said, “A clear example was what happened to Acces Bank, he came out and was showing documents to Nigerians, ‘look at this, look at this, Access bank took 500million’. All of a sudden, we didn’t hear anything again till today, there’s no proper apology to Access bank.”

“Another example was Zenith Bank. It was even that prank that made me say, ‘you know what, I need to set a trap for this guy’ and he entered the trap.”

Meanwhile, he said he didn’t know that Nedu was going to lose his job in the process. “I did not know that Nedu was going to lose his job and I feel really bad.”

When asked for clarifications on wheter Nedu actually lost his job or he resigned from the task, Deeone responded, “Not lose his job, but I mean, he doesnt have that job anymore, that’s one thing for now and I am really sorry about that, what is important is we need to stop people from coming on social media without proper proof, this is somebody that I really like, I have proofs here about how many months I’ve been donating money to his NGO,” he said while showing the receipts to the TV hosts.

He further went on to say that “it was in the course of this invetigation that I now started figuring out some things, first of all he’s attracted to men, I knew that if I say that on that podcast, it will spark a lot of conversation.”

Deeone also said that he has evidence of all he said about VeryDarkMan.