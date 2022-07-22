Abducted student of Authur Jarvis University (name witheld) in Cross River State, has regained her freedom.

The student was kidnapped on Wednesday, July 19, 2022 while returning to the institution’s hostel from night class where she went to read ahead of a forthcoming examination.

He was whisked away by armed gunmen to one of the creeks in Akpabuyo LGA of Cross River State.

Authur Javis University is the first private university in the State and it is located about 18 kilometers away from Calabar, the state capital.

The Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the student’s release on Friday morning, warning that the police won’t relent in its effort to keep the state safe from any form of criminality.

The Police Tactical Unit after combing nearly all the nooks and crannies of the creeks, they discovered where the criminals had been holding their victim hostage at about 11pm on Thursday night and arrested one of the suspected kidnappers while others fled away.

The police stated that the kidnap victim was receiving treatment in an unnamed hospital.

“It is true, a Crack Team of officers combed the creeks of Akpabuyo and rescued the victim at about 11pm Thursday night.

“It was based on the order of the Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan and we thank God that the student was rescued alive, she is recovering as she is also receiving treatment at the moment.

“This is a serious note of warning that we will not tolerate any form of criminality in any part of the state, no matter where they hide, we shall always smoke them out, no matter how long it takes.

“Every kidnapper or criminal in the state must understand that we are bringing the fight to them, we are not going to allow any person or group to carry out any nefarious activity in any part of Cross River state,” the PPRO warned.

Meanwhile, Chancellor of the University, Mr. Authur Jarvis Archibong, thanked the police for the successful rescue mission.