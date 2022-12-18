It was glitz and glamour at the Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island in Lagos, last Sunday when a movie tilted ‘SCARRED’, directed by Tope Alake and co-produced by famous actress, Jaiye Kuti and Adeleye Fabusoro was premiered

SCARRED is a movie about the journey of a young woman who has had to deal with rejection, humiliation, intimidation and ridicule from childhood due to an accident that left her face partially burnt, which resulted in a significant scarring of her face. Despite been a very smart lady and beautiful woman this prevented her from getting a decent job. This has further caused her a great emotional scare too.

The movie features star actors like Jaiye Kuti, Tina Mba, Jenifer Obodo, Mofe Duncan, Enem Ufot, Baaj Adebule, Chinoso Arubayi, and many others.

Speaking about the movie, the co-producer, Jaiye Kuti who also played one of the lead roles said, “Producing SCARRED was not easy, I have to give kudos to my co-producer, Adeleye Fabusoro and my crew.

ADVERTISEMENT

We worked ourselves hard to do a successful movie with the cast and crew always giving their best. I got the support of my husband beside me, always mopping up my lapses wherever there are. Also playing a lead role could be tough”.

On her own part, Tina Mba a veteran actress who also played a big role in the movie said she took up the role because she loved the script.

” It was a very nice movie. When I was given the script I saw it as one movie that teaches on sincerity and submission of true love. So it never took me time to accept to be part of this project and I don’t have any regret whatsoever. ”

The co- producer, Adeleye Fabusoro, who produced popular series, Borokini, and Awon Aladun De, stated the SCARRED movie stretched him and he had to double his efforts working together with Jaiye Kuti and ” I believe our efforts are well documented going by the feelers I got from the feedback from those who are here this night to witnessed the premiere.”

Some of dignitaries at the premiere are CEO of SSAfri Homes and properties, Mr. Sunday Ayeni, Dr. Awa Ibraheem FCA, Mr. Dubem Orji( Marketing Manager Hero larger) and a host of other dignitaries.