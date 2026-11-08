Operatives of the Kogi State Vigilante Service (KSVS), in collaboration with local hunters, have rescued a 41-year-old worker of Dangote Cement Factory, Obajana, Muri Sadiq, who was abducted by suspected kidnappers during a pipeline-laying operation in a forest area of the community.

The victim was rescued unhurt following a coordinated counter-offensive by security operatives after an initial gun duel with the suspected kidnappers.

The incident occurred on November 4, 2026, at about 2pm, when workers of Dangote Cement Factory, who were laying a pipeline inside the forest in Obajana, came under attack by suspected kidnappers.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Kogi State Vigilante Service, Idris S. Idris, on Sunday, the operatives of the Zariagi Sub-Command swiftly responded to a distress call and engaged the criminals in a gun battle.

The statement said the vigilantes’ superior firepower forced the suspected kidnappers to retreat, although the criminals, who reportedly sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries, escaped with one of the workers, identified as Muri Sadiq.

It added that the operatives, alongside local hunters, subsequently remobilised, reinforced and launched a counter-offensive aimed at rescuing the abducted worker.

The operation reportedly forced the suspected kidnappers to abandon their captive, who was recovered alive and without injuries.

The Comptroller-General of the Kogi State Vigilante Service, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Anataku, commended the operatives for their bravery, dedication and swift response, urging them to sustain the tempo in the fight against criminal activities in the state.

Anataku also expressed appreciation to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for his continued support and encouragement, which he said had contributed to the operational effectiveness of the service.

The Comptroller-General warned criminal elements operating in the state to desist from their activities or leave Kogi, stressing that the vigilante service, in collaboration with other security agencies, would not tolerate any form of criminality.

He also called on members of the public to provide timely and credible intelligence to security agencies, assuring that the identities of informants and information supplied would be treated with strict confidentiality.

The statement further reiterated the service’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents across the state.