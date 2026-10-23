The vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration over its handling of insecurity and poverty, saying any government that fails to protect lives and property does not deserve a second term.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State and Minister of Defence, spoke on Friday in Jos, Plateau State, during a grand reception and town hall meeting organised by the Middle Belt Youth Council for the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket.

The event, supported by the Big Tent, the Obidient Movement, the Kwankwasiyya Movement and NDC leaders, was scheduled to be chaired by the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who was absent and represented by Kwankwaso.

Also in attendance were party chieftains, including the NDC governorship candidate in Plateau State, Akuns Jonathan Sunday.

Addressing supporters, Kwankwaso said the government had failed to address the country’s security challenges and economic hardship, insisting that Nigerians needed leaders committed to protecting lives and improving their welfare.

“Any government that can not do that, we can not call that government a responsible government and that government does not deserve a second term,” he declared.

Explaining Obi’s absence, Kwankwaso said the former Anambra State governor had been held up in Enugu due to circumstances beyond his control.

“This meeting was supposed to be chaired by His Excellency, Peter Obi, who is our presidential candidate. But very early in the morning, he called me and sent a message that he was held in Enugu and for circumstances beyond his control, he could not make it to Plateau. But one thing we agreed on was that very soon, we would fix another date so that we could come together to address you properly in this hall.”

He added, “His Excellency Peter Obi told me to inform you that together, we are 100 percent together with the good people of Plateau State.”

Kwankwaso described the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket as one of unity and balance, saying it would bring together Nigerians across regional, religious and ethnic divides.

“All of you here are aware of our programs, especially during the 2023 election. Now that we are together, we have decided to harmonize all our visions for Nigeria. We agreed that this ticket, as it stands now, is a ticket of unity: unity in Plateau, unity in Northern Nigeria, unity in Southern Nigeria, and unity in Nigeria,” he said.

“This ticket of ours is a balanced, very balanced ticket. Every person is represented. And the two of us stand for the future.”

The former Kano governor said an administration led by the ticket would prioritise tackling insecurity, poverty and illiteracy while investing in agriculture and education.

“Together, we are going to fight insecurity, poverty and illiteracy, and invest in agriculture and education.

“My humble self, at the time, will state that each and every child in Nigeria should have an opportunity to go to school,” Kwankwaso said.

He cited his administration in Kano State and Obi’s tenure in Anambra State as examples of their commitment to expanding access to education.

“He has done it in Anambra State. I have done it in Kano State. During my time, there was no child of school age who was not given an opportunity to go to school in Kano State. The person who qualified to go to secondary school was not denied an opportunity. So also in tertiary institution.”

Kwankwaso, who also served as Minister of Defence, identified illiteracy, poverty and unemployment as major challenges confronting Nigeria, lamenting the decline of industries that previously provided jobs for citizens.

“I can tell you, from my experience as a governor of Kano and my experience as Minister of Defence, the biggest problems we have in this country are these issues: the issue of illiteracy, the issue of poverty, and the issue of everyone who cannot find any place to go to earn a living,” he said.

“You can’t find any functional factory or industry to employ our men and women in this country, including Plateau State. The factories we had in the past are gone, and nobody cares.”

He also condemned the killings associated with banditry, Boko Haram insurgency and communal clashes, saying the government had a constitutional responsibility to protect citizens irrespective of their religion, ethnicity or region.

“In this country, unfortunately, you wake up and find that 10 people, 20 people, 100 people, or even more, are killed like chicken and nobody cares. He doesn’t care.”

“But these people who are killed by bandits, Boko Haram, or communal clashes are human beings. Human beings are human beings. We have to have caring leaders in this country, people who can stand for each and every person, not minding his religion or tribe or his section of this country. We must have leaders who are ready to protect the lives and properties of the citizens of this country and that is embedded in our constitution.”

Kwankwaso urged Plateau residents to support the NDC in the 2027 general election, calling on them to vote for the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket and protect their votes.

“Let me call on all of you, the entire people of Plateau State to come out during the election and vote the OK ticket and every other person on the platform of the NDC. You have to stand and protect those votes. You have done it before and I’m sure, you are going to do it again. You did with Obidients in 2023 and His Excellency, Peter Obi won in Plateau State and now, you have in addition the Kwankwasiyya movement in Plateau State. You can see it’s one of the reasons why I told you that this ticket is balanced and this ticket is an opportunity for this country,” Kwankwaso added.

Earlier, Kwankwaso thanked Plateau residents for the reception accorded him and his entourage since their arrival in the state on Thursday evening. He also expressed appreciation to Nigerians and people in the diaspora who sent him birthday messages on October 21.