Large crowd of supporters of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and that of its Edo Central senatorial candidate, Okoduwa Akhigbe, Tuesday evening, besieged the party’s secretariat in Esan North-East local government area of Edo State to receive the party’s presidential candidate, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, where the latter urged the people to vote for the party’s candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

This is as Akhigbe at his Uromi Ward 2, said he remained the candidate to beat in the forthcoming Edo Central senatorial election and noted that Nigerians were tired of the failures of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He stated that the NNPP was the party of the people that can rescue the nation from the present socio-economic quagmire the country is faced with and appealed to the people to come out en mass on Election Day to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Kwankwaso, and all other NNPP candidates.

Akhigbe spoke shortly after the party’s presidential candidate officially commissioned the party’s Edo Central campaign secretariat in Uromi, Esan North-East LGA of Edo State.

The senatorial candidate stated, “You can see that the NNPP is a party with a singular objective to rescue Nigeria, so we are here with new and fresh ideas on a restoration mission to give our children a better future they deserve.

“It also afforded us the opportunity to present my manifesto to our people. We will be leveraging on six levels to deliver this vision titled the “Pestle Approach”, which includes, Political Emancipation, Economic Revival, Prosperity & Empowerment, Social Advancement and Recognition, Environmental Sustainability and Legal Permanence and Gender Equality.”

He added that the massive turnout was a clear sign that people of the Edo Central senatorial district were yearning for a change, which he noted can only be brought about by the NNPP if voted.

Also, at the Palace of the traditional ruler of Uromi, His Royal Highness, Anslem Edenojie II, Ojuromi of Uromi Kingdom, Kwankwaso assured the royal father that if elected the issue of insecurity, collapse in infrastructure and poor economy will be a thing of the past.

He said under his administration, the traditional institutions will be accorded their rightful place in the scheme of things.

The royal father on his part thanked the visiting presidential candidate of the NNPP and also expressed confidence in his capacity to lead the country if voted into power.