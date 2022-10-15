Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has promised to reinvent Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

The governor, who paid an inspection visit to the institution, promised to find an enduring solution to the problem associated with prompt payment of staff salary.

He equally assured the management of the institution of the readiness of the state government to attend to other academic needs of the college.

The acting provost of the college, Dr Ahmed Jimoh Ayinla, during an interview with LEADERSHIP said the governor visited the college to know its challenges and assess all the activities in the institution.

He noted that one of the major problems discussed was the issue of full payment of salaries to members of staff.

Ayinla said that despite government assistance in paying subventions, it had been difficult raising money through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to supplement staff salaries.

“The college must have N40 million on ground to add to the part payment of salary the state government pays monthly, but the school cannot realise the said amount monthly. We appeal to the government to assist us in resolving the issue once and for all,” he said.

The provost while thanking the governor for his interventions which have keep the college going, called for the rehabilitation of dilapidated structures as well as construction of the roads within the college as was done at the Queen Elizabeth School, Ilorin.

He acknowledged the governor’s support of N7.2m for the College’s Model School to enable the management settle staff salaries arrears.

“We thanked the governor for the release of N70 million for the accreditation of our college degree programme with Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti. This assisted the college to get all her 12 programmes fully accredited. Our degree programmes in affiliation with the university of Ilorin will kick off in next academic year,” Ayinla added.