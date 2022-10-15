Barrister Isaac Danladi, Executive Chairman of Nasarawa United, has revealed reasons the NPFL side is placing much premium on the Unity Football Tournament billed to get underway in Abuja on October 16 through 23.

Danladi, who doubles as Chairman of the Nigerian Club Owners Association, the umbrella body of NPFL clubs, spoke when Nasarawa State Commissioner for Sports, Ambassador Lucky Isaac Yargwa, visited the ‘Solid Miners’ during a training session.

Danladi reckons that participation in the Unity Cup Preseason Tournament gives his team ‘absolute Concentration’ and ‘serene atmospheres devoid of distraction’ ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

“You can see that we are making efforts to go for the Abuja Unity Preseason Tournament where we ended as runners-up last season,”

Danladi informed the Commissioner.

“This is to enable us to get full concentration and avoid all sorts of distractions and detractors.

“We only intend to replace a few numbers of our players who left us after the end of last Season.

“Whoever doesn’t have any business to be here with us will have to give us some space to allow us to concentrate.”

Danladi added: “From the Abuja Unity Preseason Tournament, we intend to proceed to Kaduna and Jos, respectively, for further closed-door camping.

“This will enable us to get access to state-of-the-art facilities needed to keep our players abreast of the main tasks ahead.”

The Solid Miners will feature in the 2nd edition of the Unity Preseason Tournament in Abuja, which kicks off this weekend, at the same venue they emerged runners-up last year, behind Plateau United FC

Nasarawa United FC finished sixth in the 2021/2022 NPFL.

The team was on the verge of making a second consecutive final appearance in the Aiteo Federation Cup before the abrupt discontinuation of the 2022 edition truncated their hopeful campaign after booking a quarter-final spot against Wikki Tourists of Bauchi.

Nasarawa United will be involved in the opening fixtures. They will file out against Mailantarki FC, a second-tier league, NNL, new entrants at the Area 3 pitch at 10 am on Sunday, October 16, 2022.