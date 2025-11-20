Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said he was heartbroken over the death of his friend and associate, Mr. Segun Awolowo Jr.

Advertisement

Segun, a two-term former executive director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, was the grandson of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo.

He died on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the age of 62.

Advertisement

Governor AbdulRazaq, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaiye, described the deceased as a “great friend, a great public servant, and a jolly-good fellow whose company everyone cherished.”

He added that his death is truly devastating, saying that “he will be sorely missed for every good thing that he stood for.”

AbdulRazaq urged family, friends, and associates of the deceased to be comforted by his fine legacies of excellent public service, his devotion to family and friends, and his service to the country at different times.

He prayed to God to grant repose to his soul and to comfort his wife, children, and elderly mother.