Kwara State governor and gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is currently leading in the results of the Governorship election held in on Saturday in the State.
Election results of 12 local government areas so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) indicated that the Governor was leading the pack.
INEC, which commenced the collation of the election results in the state on Saturday night, has announced the results from Ekiti, Offa, Isin, Oke-Ero, Oyun, Ilorin South, Asa, Irepodun, Moro, Patigi, Ilorin East and Ifelodun local government areas so far out of the 16 LGAs in the State.
Results were still being expected from Ilorin West, Edu, Kaiama and Baruten local government areas.
The results as announced by INEC showed the following outcomes:
1. Ekiti LGA
APC – 6,836
2. Offa LGA
APC – 14,696
PDP – 6,705
3. Isin LGA
APC – 5,274
PDP – 3,400
4. Oke-Ero LGA
APC – 7,758
PDP – 3,768
5. Oyun LGA
APC – 8,991
PDP – 5,465
6. Ilorin South LGA
APC – 20,046
PDP – 12, 096
7. Asa LGA
APC – 14,946
PDP – 11,183
8- Irepodun LGA
APC – 12,860
PDP – 7,614
9. Moro LGA
APC – 15,161
PDP – 6,823
10. Patigi LGA
APC – 13,813
PDP – 6,544
11. Ilorin East LGA
APC – 23,925
PDP – 14,500
12. Ifelodun LGA
APC – 17,599
PDP – 9,085