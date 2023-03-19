Kwara State governor and gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is currently leading in the results of the Governorship election held in on Saturday in the State.

Election results of 12 local government areas so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) indicated that the Governor was leading the pack.

INEC, which commenced the collation of the election results in the state on Saturday night, has announced the results from Ekiti, Offa, Isin, Oke-Ero, Oyun, Ilorin South, Asa, Irepodun, Moro, Patigi, Ilorin East and Ifelodun local government areas so far out of the 16 LGAs in the State.

Results were still being expected from Ilorin West, Edu, Kaiama and Baruten local government areas.

The results as announced by INEC showed the following outcomes:

1. Ekiti LGA

APC – 6,836

2. Offa LGA

APC – 14,696

PDP – 6,705

3. Isin LGA

APC – 5,274

PDP – 3,400

4. Oke-Ero LGA

APC – 7,758

PDP – 3,768

5. Oyun LGA

APC – 8,991

PDP – 5,465

6. Ilorin South LGA

APC – 20,046

PDP – 12, 096

7. Asa LGA

APC – 14,946

PDP – 11,183

8- Irepodun LGA

APC – 12,860

PDP – 7,614

9. Moro LGA

APC – 15,161

PDP – 6,823

10. Patigi LGA

APC – 13,813

PDP – 6,544

11. Ilorin East LGA

APC – 23,925

PDP – 14,500

12. Ifelodun LGA

APC – 17,599

PDP – 9,085