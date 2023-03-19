The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has suffered a loss in his local government area of Bogoro in Bauchi State to Governor Bala Mohammed, who is the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

LEADERSHIP reports that there is no love lost between Governor Bala and Dogara, a development that forced the latter to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022.

While Dogara pitched his tent with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25 elections in protest to APC’s presidential Muslim-Muslim ticket, he subsequently declared support for the APC governorship candidate in Bauchi State as a consequence of his rift with the State governor.

Meanwhile, according to the official results declared by INEC, the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate secured 16,598 votes in Dogara’s Bogoro LGA, while the APC and its gubernatorial candidate, Saddique Abubakar, scored 10,436 votes.

Also, in the Bogoro State constituency election, the PDP and its candidate, Musa Nagwada, won with 13,934 votes, defeating the APC and its candidate, Bulus Iliya, a former legislative aide of Dogara, who got 12,887 votes.