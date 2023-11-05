The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu has pledged requisite legislative support for the state government to harness the potential in the cultural and tourism sector.

Danladi-Salihu made the pledge while speaking with journalists at the 2023 Gaani Festival of Gwanara Emirate in Baruten local government area of the state.

The speaker urged the people of the state to rally round Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in his quest to make the state economically viable with culture and tourism as a catalyst.

He noted that AbdulRazaq’s administration has shown its commitment to using culture and tourism to stimulate the state economy, especially with heavy investment in the creative industry.

He explained that the governor has also given priority to the promotion of culture in the three senatorial districts of the state through annual celebration of festivals of local communities.

The speaker commended the people of Gwanara for trooping out in large numbers for the commemoration of the Gaani festival.

“As far as culture is concerned, Governor of Kwara has been doing wonderfully well to promote our cultural heritage. I know since 2019 till date, the state government has been contributing to Gaani and festivals in other senatorial districts, and obviously, the direction of these festivals are changing.

“We urge the governor to keep up the work, and as legislators, we will support him to promote culture and tourism”, the speaker said.

The Emir of Okuta and chairman, Baruten Emirate Council, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Shero, said the festival was not new to the people of Batonum, describing it as an inheritance from the progenitor of Borgu kingdom.

The Emir of Gwanara, Alh Abdullahi Sabi Idris, who spoke through Magaji Ngeri of Gwanara, Alh Ahmed Aliyu, recalled that the festival was fashioned out of Eid-el-Maulud, the period designated for the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad in Islam.

He said the occasion provided a rare opportunity for a reunion among the people of the town beyond its economic impact.