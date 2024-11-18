Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Rodrigo Bentancur, has been handed a seven-match domestic ban and fined £100,000 by the Football Association (FA) after making a racial remark about teammate Son Heung-min.

The FA announced the decision following comments Bentancur made during a television appearance in his home country, Uruguay, in June.

The midfielder was charged in September but denied the allegations.

In a statement on Monday, the FA said: “Rodrigo Bentancur denied this charge, but the independent regulatory commission found it to be proven and imposed his sanctions following a hearing.”

The suspension meant the 27-year-old will miss key English Premier League fixtures against Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea, as well as Tottenham’s League Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester United. Bentancur will remain eligible for Europa League matches.

The ban was a significant setback for Spurs, as Bentancur has been a key player under manager Ange Postecoglou, making 15 appearances this season and scoring his first goal in a defeat against Ipswich on November 11. His suspension will keep him out of domestic action until December 26.