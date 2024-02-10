Lagos state government has declared zero tolerance to idleness in any form in the state, urging unemployed persons who are still patiently waiting for white collar jobs, to utilise the various opportunities being offered by the state government to learn at least a skill to become self-dependent.

The state’s commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Cecilia Bolaji Dada who stated this at the closing ceremony of a four weeks short-term skills acquisition training for women in Somolu local government area of the state threatened to arrest any woman caught begging money in the Lagos metropolis in the midst of numerous opportunities provided for them by the government.

She said, ‘’the focus of the programme by the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, is to uplift the lives of indigent, vulnerable and internally displaced persons, as well as people with disabilities, across various communities of Lagos State with ready to go skills in meeting their various economic demands and challenges.’’

Dada said, ‘’ One notable thing I have realized following the Short – term training for a total of 15,195 beneficiaries since 2019, is that with the right support and opportunities, anything is possible. This particular master- stroke has proven that circumstances do not define a person’s potential, rather, what you put in determines the height at which you would go in life.’’

The commissioner added that,’’ The support system we get from the Governor of Lagos State has enabled a total of 1,250 trainees across five centres to become beneficiaries this quarter. Therefore, I encourage everyone of you here, to utilize these skills optimally even as you become agents of change within your various communities.

‘’The recipients of this precinct have been privileged in tuition – free trainings as Tie & Dye, Catering and confectioneries,, Gele Tying and Make-Up application, Hairdressing and Wig making, Fabrics Stoning and embellishments, Production of Soap and Pomade/healthy insecticide Production, Barbing techniques and lots more.’’

Dada said the state government’s efforts are not limited to their own citizens, saying the government has taken it upon itself to extend support to internally displaced persons from Congo and Sierra Leone, who have found a safe haven in our state.