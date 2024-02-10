A socialite and petrol station owner in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Sesan Adelabu, popularly known as Emirate, has allegedly macheted his wife to death.

LEADERSHIP gathered that after killing his wife, Adelabu also committed suicide by drinking an insecticide.

It was further gathered that the incident happened on Friday night in the Alagbaka area of the ancient city of Akure.

The deceased was the owner of the Emirate Filling Stations in Akure.

His remains and that of his wife were said to have been deposited in a morgue.

Details Later…