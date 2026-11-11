Lagos State government has urged public servants to prioritise their regular health checks and well-being, saying the health and well-being of public servants remain fundamental to the effectiveness of the public service.

The state’s Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, who gave the charge at a press briefing at the State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, emphasised that a healthy workforce is better equipped to discharge its responsibilities with efficiency, commitment and sustained productivity.

Agoro stressed that a healthy workforce was critical to building an efficient and responsive public service, urging workers to embrace regular medical checks and healthy lifestyles.

He said the 2026 Public Service Week celebration, themed “Transforming Public Institutions: Advancing Innovation, Participation and Inclusion,” reflected the state government’s commitment to strengthening public institutions and making them more responsive to citizens’ evolving needs.

According to him, the annual celebration provides an opportunity to recognise the contributions of public servants to governance and national development, while promoting professionalism, innovation and excellence in public administration.

“Public Service Week is an annual occasion dedicated to recognising and appreciating the contributions of public servants to good governance and effective service delivery. Beyond the celebrations, it provides an opportunity to reflect on our achievements, promote professionalism, encourage innovation and renew our commitment to the ideals of public service,” he said.

Speaking about the origin of the celebration, Agoro said it was rooted in the 1994 Tangier Declaration, adopted by the Conference of African Ministers of Civil Service, which designated 23 June every year as the African Day of Administration and Civil Service.

He explained that the initiative was established to recognise the contributions of public servants to national development and promote excellence in public administration.

Agoro added that Lagos State subsequently expanded the commemoration into a week-long programme to give greater recognition to the dedication, sacrifices and contributions of its workforce.

He added that the Long Service Merit Award ceremony is tailored to recognise officers with 30 years of unblemished service, saying that other activities include a public lecture, the presentation of national productivity awards, and the “Alausa Got Talent” cultural showcase.