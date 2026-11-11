Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has announced the removal of the General Manager of Katsina State Television (KTTV), Malam Abba Zayyan, over what the government describes as his failure to align the state-owned broadcaster with the administration’s agenda.

However, a resignation letter sighted by this medium suggests the outgoing General Manager had already voluntarily stepped aside days before the government’s announcement.

The letter, dated 2 November 2026 and addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the State, formally tenders Zayyan’s resignation as General Manager of KTTV, effective 16 November 2026. The document bears a receipt stamp dated 6 November 2026.

In the letter, Zayyan stated that after three years in the position, he decided to step aside for personal reasons and pursue other opportunities.

“I wish to formally tender my resignation as General Manager, KTTV Katsina State, effective from 16 November 2026,” the letter reads.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Radda and the state government for the confidence reposed in him and the opportunity to serve the people of Katsina State, describing his experience as “immensely rewarding and fulfilling.”

Zayyan also pledged to ensure a smooth transition, promising to work closely with management to properly hand over all government properties and official documents in his possession within the notice period.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, the Katsina State Government said it had invested heavily in repositioning KTTV to meet international broadcasting standards, providing modern equipment, upgrading critical infrastructure and offering full institutional support to enable the station to operate as a vibrant, professional and competitive media organisation.

The government, however, expressed disappointment that, despite these interventions, the station continued to perform below expectations and failed to communicate government policies, programmes and achievements effectively to the people of Katsina State.

Governor Radda directed the most senior officer at KTTV to immediately assume leadership in an acting capacity, pending the appointment of a substantive General Manager, and thanked Zayyan for his service to the state.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that every public institution delivers efficiently and aligns with the government’s vision of transparency, accountability and quality service delivery.