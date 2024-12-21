The Federal Government of Nigeria has dismissed allegations by the government of the neighbouring Niger Republic that the Lakurawa terrorist group, with the help of foreign security forces, including Nigerian security forces, were responsible for the attack on the Niger-Benin oil pipeline on December 13, 2024, in Gaya, Dosso Region of the country.

In a statement signed by the Acting Spokesperson of the

, the Government of Nigeria condoled with the Government of Niger over the unfortunate attMinistry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfaack on the oil pipeline, but informed that the perpetrators were neither backed nor assisted by Nigerian authorities.

“The Government of Nigeria is strongly committed to the fight against terrorism and will not condone or support the activities of such groups.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria also expresses very serious concern and states categorically that there are no French military troops in the northern part of the country preparing to destabilize the Government of Niger. These allegations are unfounded and should be discarded in their entirety.

“It is important to state that the relationship between Nigeria and France has always been cordial, and it is guided by mutual respect, dignity, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs. Nigeria will continue to explore all peaceful means to maintain its cordial relationship with the Republic of Niger for the benefit of the people of both countries,” the statement said.