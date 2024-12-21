The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III, has reaffirmed his dedication to the development and prosperity of Ogbomosoland.

The monarch spoke during the opening of the maiden edition of the Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival held at the Ogunlola Hall, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Highlighting his 25-year development agenda as a divine assignment from God, Oba Ghandi emphasised that the carnival was conceived to unite the people and advance the economy of the ancient town.

“This 25-year development agenda is a vision from God. It is not my personal agenda but what God wants to accomplish through us in Ogbomoso. Ignore any distractions; my focus remains solely on achieving this vision for development,” the monarch said.

He expressed gratitude to Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, for his support and to the Federal Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, for adopting the carnival as a recognised cultural event in the South-West Nigeria.

The Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Ms. Hannatu Musawa, commended the initiative. Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation, Hon. Abiola Abdulraheem, she urged the monarch to sustain efforts to promote the region’s cultural heritage.

In a similar vein, Oyo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, praised Oba Ghandi’s commitment. “This is my first time attending a cultural event in Ogbomosoland, and I am thoroughly impressed,” he said.

The chairman of the Carnival Organising Committee, Mr. Williams Adeleye, described the event as a milestone in the history of Ogbomosoland. “The Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival is more than a celebration; it is a vision to unite us, boost economic development, and position Ogbomosoland on the global cultural and tourism map,” he noted.

Attendees were treated to a showcase of the region’s rich cultural heritage, including local delicacies such as Sakada and Agbon, Sapala, Igbalo, Ekuru and Eko, Amala, and Gbegiri. The first day of the event concluded with vibrant cultural displays, including performances by various masquerades.

The five-day carnival continues with a lineup of activities aimed at celebrating Ogbomosoland’s heritage and attracting investment opportunities to the region. Traditional rulers, high chiefs, government officials, and cultural enthusiasts were among the dignitaries present.