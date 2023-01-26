LG Electronics has received several honours and recognition at world’s preeminent Consumer Technology Show (CES) with more than 220 awards and accolades

In a statement, the company said making a triumphant return at this year’s CES®, LG Electronics took home its most awards ever compared to previous years – with more than 220 recognitions honouring top innovations across its home appliance and home entertainment categories.

‘‘Among the top honours received by LG at CES 2023 was the coveted, Engadget Best of CES Award in the Best Home Theater Tech category for its groundbreaking LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3) – the world’s first wireless OLED TV with Zero Connect technology.

‘‘With 2023 marking the 10th anniversary of LG’s revolutionary OLED TV, the global leader in OLED technology continued its dominance at CES, taking home the industry’s top awards and honours for its latest OLED TV lineup including the aforementioned LG OLED M3 and LG OLED evo G3 and C3. The LG OLED evo G3 features up to a 70 percent increase in brightness versus last year’s models. The 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M3 (the M3 model also available in 83- and 77-inch screen sizes) is considered the next step in the evolution of OLED TV technology and was honored by major tech publications including CNET, Digital Trends, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, WIRED, The Verge, USA Today, PCMag and Mashable. The new LG G3 series OLED TV featuring “evo” technology was also applauded by TechCrunch, CNET, Tom’s Guide, Reviewed and BGR. PCMag additionally highlighted the innovative LG gram Ultraslim in its Best of CES 2023 noting the laptop’s lightweight mobility,’’ the statement read.

The electronic giant also said it has garnered accolades from top publications such as The Wall Street Journal, CNET, The Washington Post, WIRED, Good Housekeeping, Tom’s Guide and PCMag for its new refrigerator with MoodUP™ technology.