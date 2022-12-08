United Sports Stakeholders (USS) has urged the incumbent president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr Habu Gumel, to jettison his plan to seek re-election for another four years term.

The group in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Sylvanus Ofekun, appealed to Mr Gumel to allow a breath of fresh air by supporting young, vibrant and dynamic individuals to succeed him instead of seeking re-election for the fifth time.

“Following several media reports that the incumbent president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel, is seeking re-election into the same office for the fifth time. This is to say the least, despicable.

His complacency and lack of transparency are some of the attributes he has displayed since his first election as President of the NOC, which have grounded sports in Nigeria.

“For instance, in the last 16 years of presiding over the NOC, no visible improvement has been recorded nor a clear-cut direction offered to the NOC,” the statement reads in part.

The group alleged that Nigeria has lost its congress membership at the International Olympic Committee IOC because of Mr Gumel’s age.

“Under the leadership of Gumel, Nigeria lost her Congress Membership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). He attained membership of the IOC in 2009 and became ineligible to continue after attaining the mandatory 70 years of age on April 1st, 2019.

According to Rule 16.3.3.1 of the Olympics Charter, an IOC Member ceases to be a Member at the end of the calendar year during which he reaches the age of 70.

“At the continental level, Engineer Gumel alongside the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), Mustapha Berraf are facing corruption allegations which both of them are yet to deny,” the statement also said.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Committee has released the list of candidates that met the 6th December, 2022, 12pm submission deadline.