Lobby For Appointments Begins As FG Mulls Dissolution Of Boards

Some Nigerians, especially members of the governing All Progressives (APC), political associates and cronies of those close to the new administration, have started intense lobby to secure Board appointments for positions that would become vacant any moment from now.

This followed reports that board appointees of former President Muhammadu Buhari will be replaced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The motive behind this comprehensive restructuring is said to be the harmonisation of government’s direction in the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu.

It was gathered that several overtures are also being made to President Tinubu’s men by some serving members of the boards to be reappointed.

A top presidency source also hinted that there had been frantic consultations and fearless discussions within government circle over the distribution of appointments to supporters and stakeholders who have been scrambling to be recruited in the Tinubu administration.