The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has reiterated its commitment towards providing efficient transport operations in the country.

A deputy director in the Council, Mr Mustapha Zubairu, gave the commitment on Wednesday in Abuja at a day bidders’ conference for the concession of Lokoja Vehicle Transit Area (VTA).

Zubairu said the aim of the project was to educate transport stakeholders on the importance of VTA to enhance service delivery in the sector.

“Basically the essence of this event is to educate and enlighten the prospective investors for the project; we want to have a level playing ground for all prospective investors.

“We need to educate them, provide them with all the necessary information that will help them to make capital investment decisions and to bid for the project.

“It is also in compliance with the national policy on Public Private Partnership,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Tomiwa Aregbesola, the Lead Transaction Advisor for Halcrow Consulting, said that the project would help to promote safety and security of cargoes and haulage vehicles while in transit.

“Also to reduce pilferage and theft of cargoes while in transit, afford cargo owners the means to monitor the movement of cargoes through a cargo tracking system to be located in respective VTAs,” Aregbesola said.

He added that the project would further improve transit and trade with landlocked neighbouring countries among others.

Mr Atiku Ahmed, the general manager, Administration, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), while commending the Council for the initiative said that the project would enhance the security and safety of vehicles.

“The Vehicle Transit Areas as facilities designed to actually reduce the proliferation of vehicles on our highways thereby securing them, and so NARTO is 100 per cent behind this idea,” Ahmed said.

Earlier, the Minister of Transportation, Mu`azu Sambo, said that: “The importance of the project cannot be over emphasized as it is expected when provided to reduce road accidents”.

Sambo, who was represented by Ms Cynthia Akhidenor, deputy director, Road Transportation and Mass Transit Administration of the Ministry, also said the project would generate revenue and employment.

