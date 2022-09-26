The rainy season has come and once again some of the roads in the urban areas are inaccessible. And honestly, I’m not just talking about potholes but…I can’t even describe the roads or what is left of it. Ok, picture ‘Royal rumble’ but not the wrestling version and you won’t even get close to describing the roads. It’s Farida I feel sorry for, among all our friends she is the only one who lives in the surburbs.

Not that the surburbs is bad or anything, it’s just that most of the roads appear to be abandoned. My car goes through a lot whenever we visit Farida. Once I told Altine that we should be rotating cars once in a while so as to avoid damage.