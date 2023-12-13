A showdown between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is on the cards after Inter Miami confirmed details of two upcoming friendlies in Saudi Arabia during their pre-season tour next year.

The Major League Soccer club had already announced plans for the team to face Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Riyadh, without confirming a date.

Familiar foes Messi and Ronaldo are set to meet at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on February 1, after taking on Saudi powerhouses Al Hilal at the same venue on January 29.

Messi and Ronaldo, who have faced each other more than 30 times in their careers, have won 13 Ballon d’Or awards between them, with the Argentinian leading that race eight to five.

Messi received an offer to play in the Saudi league after leaving Paris Saint-Germain but opted to sign with Miami, where he led the team to a trophy in the Leagues Cup and sent ticket prices skyrocketing.