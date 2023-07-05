Military Pays Debarment Allowance To Veterans

Military Pensions Board (MPB) has commenced payment of the third tranche of the Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) to eligible military retirees/Next of Kins (NOKs) of deceased military personnel with effect from 4 July 2023.

The chairman of the board, Rear Admiral Saburi Abayomi Lawal said the payment of this third tranche represents the third quarterly payment of the SDA for the year 2023.

“It is in fulfillment of the pledge made by the Board after the payment of the first and second tranches, that payment of subsequent tranches will be effected promptly once funds are made available by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMoFBNP).

“The payment of this third tranche therefore is to the following group of beneficiaries:Military Pensioners who are Active on the Board’s Data Base as at 9 Nov 2017, NOKs) of Deceased Military Pensioners on MPB Database who were alive as at 9 Nov 2017, Non-pensionable but Active Military Retirees who retired before 9 November 2017.

He said “the payment of the SDA to the above group of pensioners/retirees is to give effect to the Presidential approval for extension of the payment of the SDA to military pensioners/retirees who exited the services before 9 November 2017, but were originally excluded from implementation of the provisions of the reviewed Manual of Financial Administration (MAFA) 2017 as it relates to the SDA”.