Minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has directed principals of the 110 unity colleges across the country to be guided by the principles of fairness, equity and good conscience in the conduct of the 2022 admission.

Adamu gave the directive in Edo State yesterday during a meeting with principals to kick-start this year’s admission.

The minister who was represented by the director Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir emphasised that every part of the country must be given a sense of belonging in the admission exercise.

He said the process must reflect the ideals of the founding fathers of unity colleges as centres of academic excellence and models for states and private schools as well as instruments for national integration and unity.

“If we are to produce responsible citizens, we must stick to the rules in order to make the right choices of qualified candidates as a foundation for future academic excellence,” he said.

The minister reminded the principals that they should stick to the national policy of the ratio of one teacher to 40 students per class in line with UNESCO regulations, adding that carrying capacity must be adhered to.

Adamu further emphasised that candidates who have applied for admission into unity schools outside their immediate communities should be given priority, while directing principals to adhere strictly to the criteria for the selection which is 60 percent national merit, 30 percent equality of states and 10 percent exigency.

Earlier, in her welcome address, the chairperson of principals of Federal Unity Colleges who is also the principal of Queens Collage Lagos, Dr T. F. O. Yakubu-Oyinloye said government’s guidelines on merit and equality of states will be followed strictly so as to get the best candidates for the nation’s unity colleges.