Chidimma Adetshina, the celebrated runner-up at the Miss Universe competition, has made the surprising announcement that she is leaving the world of pageantry behind.

In a candid interview with Silverbird TV, Adetshina revealed that her journey in the pageant industry has been marked by significant personal challenges, leading her to prioritise her well-being.

“The experience has been traumatic for me,” Adetshina admitted, hinting at the pressures and expectations that often accompany the glamorous life of a beauty queen. The 24-year-old expressed her desire for a fresh start, stating that she is relocating to Nigeria from South Africa, a country she once called home.

“I’ve decided to take this bold step to focus on my personal growth and find a renewed sense of purpose,” she added. Adetshina, known for her charm and poise, has garnered support from fans who respect her decision to step away from the spotlight.

She said, “Finishing in the top 2 (at the Miss Universe competition) is still a shocker for me… Honestly, I am done. Pageantry was a real traumatic experience for me.

“People still don’t understand how I felt. There were times when I almost quitted during the Miss Universe contest. I’m really done with pageantry. I want to focus on myself and establish who I am. And forward my education as well. She stated.

As she prepares for her new chapter in Nigeria, Adetshina aims to use her platform to advocate for issues close to her heart, away from the constraints of pageantry. With her strong spirit and determination, she is ready to embrace the opportunities that await her back home.

While her departure leaves a notable gap in the pageant world, Adetshina remains an inspiration for many young women looking to carve their own path, proving that true beauty lies in the choices one makes for their own happiness.

After finishing as 1st runner-up at the Miss Universe competition, Adetshina was named Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

She won Miss Nigeria after withdrawing from the Miss South Africa contest after she attracted scrutiny over her nationality.