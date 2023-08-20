MLS: Inter Miami Is Growing — Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami midfielder, Sergio Busquets, believes that his side were quickly improving after they won the Leagues Cup on Saturday evening.

The Spaniard, 35, has had a transformative effect on Miami’s fortunes since signing this summer alongside former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

He said: “The team is growing by leaps and bounds, and we are very happy.

“We are making a solid team — and then we have Leo, who makes a difference because he’s the best in the world.”

Messi scored his 10th goal in seven matches for Inter Miami as they won the Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC.

The 36-year-old gave his side the lead after 23 minutes before they were pegged back in the second half and taken to penalties.

A dramatic 10-9 shoot-out victory was enough for Miami to seal their first-ever silverware since being founded in 2020.