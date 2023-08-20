Mosquito Day: Declare Emergency On Malaria, Reps Urge Federal Govt

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on Malaria, describing it as a deadly dead with potential to inflict woes on Nigerians.

The chairman, House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Hon. Amobi Ogah, made call in a statement in Abuja on Sunday to commemorate the 2023 World Mosquito Day.

The World Mosquito Day is commemorated on August 20 globally and the theme for the 2023 commomeration is “Fighting the World’s Deadliest killer – the Mosquito”.

The aim is to raise awareness about the causes of malaria and how it can be prevented and on the danger posed by mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases as well as laying emphasis on the ongoing global efforts towards combating the world’s deadliest creature.

Ogah, who represents Isuiwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia State in the House, said considering the threat malaria poses to humanity, every effort must be geared towards eradicating one of the deadliest killer diseases.

He said the 10th House will ensure adequate implementation of legislations geared towards the eradication of malaria in the country.

He said: “The House Committee on HIV, AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control is not unmindful of the challenges being faced by Nigerians in the fight against these ailments especially in the fight against the control of Malaria in the country which appear to defy solutions.

“The Committee will work with relevant stakeholders in the fight against malaria in ensuring that monies budgeted for are used for the purpose for which they are made.

“According to the World Health Organization, four African countries accounted for just over half of all malaria deaths worldwide. Nigeria tops this list with 31.3%, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 12.6%, Tanzania (4.1%), and Niger (3.9%).

“I am aware that the WHO Global technical strategy for malaria 2016–2030, which was updated in 2021, provides a technical framework for all malaria-endemic countries, including Nigeria. This document is expected to guide and support regional and country programmes on malaria control as they work towards control and elimination of malaria.

“The technical strategy include:

Reducing malaria case incidence by at least 90% by 2030 reducing malaria mortality rates by at least 90% by 2030, eliminating malaria in at least 35 countries by 2030, preventing a resurgence of malaria in all countries that are malaria-free.

“The prevalence of fake malaria drugs will be looked into to avoid further deaths recorded. We will carry out our oversight functions to ascertain the role of primary health care in the Roll Back Malaria Programme.

“Nigeria is a country in need of protection from malaria. Its death toll from the disease makes up nearly a third of the world’s 619,000 malaria deaths a year.”

He called on the Federal Government to give more attention to eradicating mosquitoes by engaging critical stakeholders in the health sector including Non-Governmental Organisations, adding that the burden of malaria in the country was as a result of less attention given to parasites.

Ogah urged government at all levels to do more in a bid to ensure that the dreaded mosquitos were taken out of the country, noting that all hands must be on deck to achieve this with the required attention.

He decried the situation where the government is not paying attention to the vector that directly interferes with its habitat and way of life, adding that it was imperative to turn attention to the eradication of mosquitoes.

The lawmaker also reiterated the Committee’s resolve to tackle the prevalence of fake malaria medicines in the country, adding that the menace will be looked into to avoid further deaths.