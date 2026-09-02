The inspector-general of police, IGP Olatunji Disu has called for stronger intelligence sharing and operational collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Air Force ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Disu made the call when the chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, paid a visit to the police high command, stressing the need for the two security agencies to strengthen their existing partnership to effectively tackle security threats before, during and after the elections.

The IGP said timely and actionable intelligence would be critical to the success of election security operations, urging the Nigerian Air Force and the police to ensure that relevant information gathered by either agency was promptly shared to facilitate coordinated responses to emerging threats.

According to him, the complexity of Nigeria’s current security environment makes inter-agency cooperation indispensable, particularly as the country prepares for another general election.

Disu emphasised that effective security operations require constant communication and collaboration among agencies, noting that information available to one security organisation could provide vital leads for another in preventing or disrupting criminal activities.

He pledged the continued cooperation of the Nigeria Police Force with the Nigerian Air Force, particularly in the areas of intelligence sharing, joint operations and capacity development.

The IGP said the police would continue to work with the Air Force to strengthen operational coordination and ensure that security personnel are adequately prepared to respond to threats that could undermine public safety and the electoral process.

Beyond election security, Disu called for deeper intelligence cooperation between the two agencies in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

He said the security challenges posed by terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements required a coordinated approach, with agencies leveraging their respective capabilities and intelligence resources.

The IGP urged the NAF and NPF to sustain information exchange on criminal networks, emerging threats and areas of security concern, saying such cooperation would enhance the ability of both agencies to prevent attacks and protect communities.

Earlier, the chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, had sought closer collaboration with the police ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Aneke said the Nigerian Air Force was prepared to provide the necessary support to ensure the success of the elections and was seeking stronger cooperation with the police in intelligence sharing, joint operations and training.

The air chief said the NAF was already collaborating with relevant government and security agencies, stressing that the Nigeria Police Force remained an important partner in the country’s security architecture.

He said collaboration between the two agencies should begin well ahead of the elections and continue through the electoral period and afterwards.

Aneke also emphasised the importance of joint training and capacity development for personnel who would be deployed for election security duties.

He noted that security personnel must be adequately prepared to carry out their responsibilities professionally and effectively while maintaining law and order during the electoral process.

The air chief said intelligence-led operations and effective coordination among security agencies would be crucial to identifying and neutralising threats before they could disrupt the elections.