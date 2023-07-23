Muslim Fans Slam Davido’s Signee, Logos Oloro’s Controversial Music Video

The visuals of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) act, Logos Olori’s new single ‘Jaye Lo’ has been welcomed with huge criticisms, especially by Muslims who considered the content “offensive and disrespectful” to their religion.

The new DMW 2.0 artist released his debut single under the label on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Following the release, DMW boss, Davido took to Twitter to share a short clip of the music video which captured people praying and dancing in front of a mosque, as he urges fans to stream the song.

Allow me to re-introduce, @logosolori with his new single “Jaye Lo”… Lets Run It Up one time! Let’s take over the world !!! We Litty,” he tweeted.

However, his tweet didn’t sit well with Muslim faithful who immediately asked him to take down the video and tender an apology as the content of the video was offensive to the Islamic religion.