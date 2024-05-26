Renowned Bauchi-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has called on parties involved in the Kano Emirate dispute to respect the Federal High Court’s directive to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the substantive case brought before it.

The Islamic cleric gave the counsel amid the Kano Emirate tussle involving deposed Emir of Kano, Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero and the reinstated Emir Muhammad Sanusi II.

Sheikh Bauchi who spoke through the chairman, Dahiru Bauchi Islamic Foundation, Sheikh Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi at a press conference in Bauchi on Sunday, also reminded Governor Yusuf that he assumed the leadership of the state throug…