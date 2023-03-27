The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for performance during the just concluded governorship and house of assembly elections as well as the presidential and national assembly elections earlier conducted in March in Yobe State.

Yobe State IPAC chairman, Comrade Bala Muhammad made the commendation in a press briefing in Damaturu.

Muhammad said being a group of political parties who participated in the elections, the IPAC was happy with commitments of the INEC, Security operatives and even journalists, which helped in the conduct of the free and fair elections.

He said, “The council commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for substantially adhering to the provisions of the law in conducting both the Presidential and National Assembly Elections, as well as the Governorship and state assembly elections here in Yobe state.

“The conduct of all candidates and their supporters was very peaceful throughout the electioneering exercise. The Security operatives were on ground and very civil in carrying out their duties. The press also covered the elections professionally and objectively

“It also became evident that the above factors gave INEC the support to organise free, fair, transparent and incontestable elections in every part of the state. The election in the state vered for candidates of their choice and their choices were duly returned by INEC. There were no reports of intimidation, vote buying or any act that contravenes the electoral law.

“Yobe state is therefore a role model of clean elections in Nigeria.

“It is in the light of the above that we, the representatives of all political parties under the aegis of IPAC, heartily endorse and approve the elections conducted in Yobe State.”