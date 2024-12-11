The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a recall for a specific batch of Deekins Amoxycillin 500mg capsules.

The recall was communicated in a statement by the agency on its X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday.

The batch in question, identified by lot number 4C639001, was produced by Eco-med Pharma Ltd and distributed by DevineKings Pharmaceutical Ltd.

The recall was initiated following reports of serious adverse drug reactions linked to this particular batch, as stated by NAFDAC.

Eco-med Pharma Ltd noted that a hospital has reported three instances of severe reactions in patients who received capsules from this batch.

The statement said, “NAFDAC is notifying the public of the recall of one batch of Deekins Amoxycillin 500mg Capsules, manufactured by Eco-med Pharma Ltd and marketed by DevineKings Pharmaceutical Ltd, with lot number 4C639001.

“This batch is recalled following reports of serious adverse drug reactions.

“According to Ecomed Pharma Ltd, reports of serious adverse drug reactions were received from a hospital that reported three cases of serious adverse drug reactions from patients administered with the batch of Deekins Amoxycillin 500mg capsule.

“Amoxicillin is a penicillin antibiotic indicated for treating bacterial infections such as tonsillitis, bronchitis, sinusitis, pneumonia, and bacterial infections of the ear, nose, throat, skin, or urinary tract.”

NAFDAC urged healthcare professionals and consumers to promptly discontinue the use of the affected batch and to report any suspicious instances of substandard or counterfeit medicines to the closest NAFDAC office.

“Healthcare professionals and consumers are advised to report any suspicion of substandard and falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office, call 0800-162-3322 or send an email to [email protected]