A fire outbreak has razed the popular Alaba Rago Market located in the Iba-Ojo area of Lagos with goods worth millions of Naira destroyed in the inferno.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, December 11, 2024, destroying multiple shops.

Speaking on the incident, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osayintolu, confirmed to newsmen that the fire outbreak started around midnight till the early of party of Wednesday.

He remarked that the LASEMA team quickly went to the market following a distress call.

He added that the authority activated the state’s emergency response plan, by sending the team from Igando to tackle the inferno.

He, however, said, “The team found some makeshift shops already on fire when they arrived at the scene,” adding that “firefighters from the state Fire and Rescue Service, with LASEMA and other emergency workers, were on the scene working to put out the flames.”

However, the cause of the inferno was yet to be ascertained by the agency as at the time of filing this report, while the fire has been curtailed by the agency with no casualty or injury.

Oke-Oaayintolu added, “The law enforcement agencies present at the incident scene also activated crowd measures to ensure all-round safety at the incident scene. Frantic efforts are ongoing to completely extinguish the fire.”