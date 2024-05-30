Ad

As Nigeria celebrates Children’s Day, the President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPSS), Samira Jibir, has appealed for increased dedication to the empowerment of Nigerian children.

The President stressed that the youth represent a substantial portion of the population and investing in their education and welfare is not just a moral imperative but a strategic necessity for the progress and prosperity of our nation.

“Let us recommit ourselves today to the noble cause of empowering the Nigerian child for the future by enabling them to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, higher order thinking, effective communication, collaboration and entrepreneurial abilities that will allow them to create their own opportunities and impact their world positively.

“Let us pledge to provide them with the love, care, and support they need to realize their full potential and become the leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow. Together, let us build a brighter, more inclusive future where every child can thrive and contribute to the progress and prosperity of our beloved nation, Nigeria.”

Jibir encouraged active parental participation in school activities, curriculum discussions, and open communication with teachers, saying that reflecting on the importance of nurturing and empowering our future leaders in the various dimensions of empowerment show that our children require to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

“Education undoubtedly stands at the forefront of this endeavor. It is through education that we equip our children with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to navigate the complexities of the modern age and contribute meaningfully to society.

“However, empowerment encompasses more than just academic excellence. It encompasses fostering a nurturing environment that respects and nurtures the uniqueness of each child, regardless of their background, abilities, or circumstances. It involves promoting inclusivity, diversity, and equity within our educational institutions, ensuring that every child has access to quality education and opportunities for personal growth.

“We must ensure their safety, mental health, and emotional security within our schools.”