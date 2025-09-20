In a bold move to revitalise cricket in Nigeria, Emeka Onyeama has unveiled an ambitious 7-point agenda aimed at transforming the sport’s landscape across the nation.

Speaking ahead of today’s NCF board elections, Onyeama emphasised a focus on grassroots development, technology integration, and strategic partnerships to foster a new era for cricket.

The Tertiary Takeover: A Grassroots Revolution in Our Higher Institutions

Onyeama’s vision begins with a robust campaign to establish cricket within universities, polytechnics, and colleges. He proposed an inter-collegiate league system, which is expected to nurture educated and disciplined talent for national representation while embedding cricket into the cultural fabric of these institutions.

Building the Foundations: Nationwide Campus Infrastructure Project

To facilitate this expansion, Onyeama pledged to launch a comprehensive infrastructure development programme targeting accessible batting nets and quality pitches across all six geopolitical zones.

This initiative is designed to create a vibrant and competitive environment for young cricketers.

The Digital Crease: Engaging Nigeria through Technology

Highlighting the importance of modern engagement methods, Onyeama plans to develop a user-friendly mobile app for cricket fans. This app will feature live scoring, player profiles, and interactive gaming modules to educate Nigerians about the sport, turning curious bystanders into knowledgeable enthusiasts.

The AI Advantage: Future-Proofing Our Talent and Deepening Understanding

Emphasising the role of technology, Onyeama intends to harness innovative AI tools to provide players and coaches with data-driven insights into performance and technique. This strategic move aims to revolutionise training methodologies and deepen the understanding of cricket for both players and fans.

Forging Strategic Alliances: Cricket in Service and Uniform

To broaden the appeal of cricket, Onyeama proposed alliances with the Nigerian Armed Forces and paramilitary organisations. He believes this collaboration will introduce cricket as a core sporting activity, creating new opportunities for physically fit and mentally resilient athletes through the establishment of the “Armed Forces Cricket Championships.”

Amplifying Our Voice: A New Media Partnership

Onyeama stressed the need for a robust media strategy to amplify the voice of Nigerian cricket. His agenda includes training for sports journalists to enhance storytelling capabilities, ensuring that the excitement and achievements of Nigerian cricket reach a wider audience.

A Federation for All: Transparency, Inclusivity, and Sustainability

Concluding his address, Onyeama committed to absolute transparency and corporate governance within the NCF. He envisions a federation that is not just representative of a select few but accessible to all Nigerians, promoting inclusivity and sustainability in his presidency.

Onyeama’s agenda signals a definitive shift towards a more inclusive and forward-thinking approach to cricket in Nigeria, marking a new chapter in the sport’s administration. As he calls for unity and collaboration, the cricket community is left eager to see how these ambitious plans will unfold in the coming years.