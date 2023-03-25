The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has alerted Nigerians to beware of scammers using its name and logo on dubious websites and social media platforms to defraud members of the public.

It stated clearly that it was not in any way involved in a so-called “₦100,000 Household Grant to Support SMEs by Granting Financial Assistance to all Nigerian Citizens and Businesses.”

The NDDC, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday by its director, Corporate Affairs, Bitoye Abosede, described the ‘Household Grant Application 2023’, also tagged ‘Niger Delta Development Commission Support Fund’ as a scam.

The statement reads in part: “The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has noted with concern the frequent use of its name and logo by scammers using dubious websites and social media accounts to defraud members of the public.

“We wish to alert our stakeholders and those who want to benefit from our programmes that NDDC is not in any way involved in a so-called “₦100,000 Household Grant to Support SMEs by Granting Financial Assistance to all Nigerian Citizens and Businesses.”

“The fraudulent Household Grant Application 2023, also tagged Niger Delta Development Commission Support Fund is a scam.

“The perpetrators of this criminal act have set up a website inviting “Interested individuals and businesses to apply through an Application Form Portal 20: https://bit.ly/nddc-sme-grant 2023.

“We urge everyone to be wary to avoid falling victim to this fraudulent activity by some dubious individuals who impersonate the NDDC.

“NDDC has on many occasions cautioned members of the public that dubious persons are using the name and logo of the Commission to defraud innocent people.

“We advise those who have genuine businesses with it to always confirm their information at the Commission’s official website: (www.nddc.gov.ng) and other social media handles.

“Anyone claiming to represent the NDDC or its Management in fraudulent financial grants must be treated as a criminal and reported to security agencies for appropriate sanctions.”